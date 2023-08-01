African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.60

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 3400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34.

Institutional Trading of African Gold Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGAC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

