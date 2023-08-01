AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 967,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,767,798 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,052 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,107,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $91,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AGCO has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.88.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.82%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

