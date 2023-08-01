Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,132 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,369 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 1.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $28,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $285,370,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $115,913,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,632 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,146,794,000 after buying an additional 1,729,461 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

