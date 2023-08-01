Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 235.17%. The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AKBA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,127,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,339. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.68.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 63,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $68,016.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 530,487 shares in the company, valued at $567,621.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michel Dahan sold 95,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $116,483.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 574,037 shares in the company, valued at $700,325.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 63,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $68,016.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 530,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,231 shares of company stock worth $261,587. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 64.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 54,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

