Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Akero Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. 396,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,242. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of -0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKRO. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $28,076.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,448,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,091,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $28,076.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,448,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,592 shares of company stock worth $10,429,062. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

