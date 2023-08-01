Alamo Group (ALG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.84. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $411.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alamo Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALG stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.74. 13,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,470. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $118.73 and a 1-year high of $200.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,688,788.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 539.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALG. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

