Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALX traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,595. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $155.60 and a 52 week high of $260.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.50.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 3,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has six properties in New York City.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.