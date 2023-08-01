Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE AQN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. 1,420,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,417,476. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -716.55%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

