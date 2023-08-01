Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut Alico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alico by 1,503.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 1,068.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALCO traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. Alico has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $21.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 49.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alico will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.19%.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

