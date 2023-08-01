Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alight presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Alight stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. 2,658,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. Alight has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alight had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.92 million. Analysts predict that Alight will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Alight during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Alight by 20.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

