Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $150,692,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 943.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,339,000 after purchasing an additional 421,598 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after purchasing an additional 345,647 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Align Technology by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,682,000 after purchasing an additional 243,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $46,383,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALGN traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.82. The company had a trading volume of 349,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,640. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.63.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

