Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.51% and a negative net margin of 593.11%. On average, analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ALGS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. 80,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,285. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aligos Therapeutics
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.