Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.51% and a negative net margin of 593.11%. On average, analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALGS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. 80,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,285. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

About Aligos Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $58,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 60.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

