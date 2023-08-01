Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Shares Up 1.6%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$49.85 and last traded at C$49.67. 1,559,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,054,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.89.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.
