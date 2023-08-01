Alkami Technology (ALKT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Alkami Technology has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.70 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. On average, analysts expect Alkami Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alkami Technology stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. 48,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,183. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $376,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 20.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

