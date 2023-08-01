Allakos (ALLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). On average, analysts expect Allakos to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allakos Stock Up 3.2 %

Allakos stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. 655,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,388. Allakos has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Allakos

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Allakos by 9.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 945,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,971 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Allakos by 19.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,827,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 353,451 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

