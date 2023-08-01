Allbirds (BIRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Allbirds to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Allbirds has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. On average, analysts expect Allbirds to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIRD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 600,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,787. Allbirds has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $221.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the second quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth $69,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIRD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

About Allbirds

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.