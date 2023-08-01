Allbirds (BIRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Allbirds to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Allbirds has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. On average, analysts expect Allbirds to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Allbirds Price Performance
NASDAQ:BIRD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 600,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,787. Allbirds has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $221.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.64.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIRD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
