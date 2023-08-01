Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Down 13.0% in July

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,300 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 938,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $71,214.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 9,422 shares of company stock worth $266,685 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AOSL stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.65. 97,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,155. The company has a market cap of $897.55 million, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.