Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Alpha Lithium Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APHLF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. 346,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,160. Alpha Lithium has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Get Alpha Lithium alerts:

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising total approximately 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project consisting of mining claims, totaling approximately 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project covering mining claims totaling 5,072 hectares situated in Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.