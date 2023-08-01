Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Alpha Lithium Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of APHLF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. 346,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,160. Alpha Lithium has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Lithium
- What is a SEC Filing?
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.