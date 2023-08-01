AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,114,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,769 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $193,902,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.70. 1,161,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,050. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

