AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IPG traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IPG. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

