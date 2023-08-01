AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 40,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,707,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,452,527. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

