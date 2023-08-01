AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 56,964.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 265,455 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 854,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,441 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. 91,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,350. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $25.55.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Dividend Announcement

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

