AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

IGV traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $364.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,748 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.24 and its 200-day moving average is $308.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

