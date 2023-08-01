AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATGFF. TD Securities dropped their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Price Performance

AltaGas stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.74. 836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,124. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.