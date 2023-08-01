Altair Engineering (ALTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Altair Engineering has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. On average, analysts expect Altair Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,441. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.38. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $36,935.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $36,935.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Mahalingam Srikanth sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $200,389.09. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,252.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,608 shares of company stock worth $19,998,751. 22.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the software’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the software’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.