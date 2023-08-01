Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.89-5.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99. Altria Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.89-$5.03 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.18. 9,889,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,879. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Altria Group's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after acquiring an additional 671,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after buying an additional 1,531,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

