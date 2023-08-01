Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Short Interest Update

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alvotech stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Alvotech stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,844. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. Alvotech has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

