Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Purchased by Seafarer Capital Partners LLC

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,639,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Ambev accounts for 17.6% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $46,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ambev by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 285,755,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $112,092,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Ambev by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,570,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after buying an additional 6,012,635 shares during the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Shares of ABEV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,184,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,302,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 18.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

