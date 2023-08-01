Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMED. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark downgraded Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.60.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMED traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.52. 385,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $128.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,306.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.33.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

