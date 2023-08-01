Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$580.00 million. Ameresco also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.54.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $5.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.20. 510,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. Ameresco’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

