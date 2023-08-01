American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.81. 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

