American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 774.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $8,244,937,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $362,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 18.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $168.49. The company had a trading volume of 952,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.62. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

