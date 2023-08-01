American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMH. Mizuho raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.10.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,760. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.80%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810 over the last ninety days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 116,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,528,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,193,000 after buying an additional 173,052 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 634,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,477,000 after buying an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,635,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

