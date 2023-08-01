American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,100 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 677,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMSC. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

American Superconductor Stock Up 64.7 %

NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. 46,208,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,913. The company has a market capitalization of $502.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.45. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Superconductor

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 36.64% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $308,311.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $308,311.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $219,566.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in American Superconductor by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Superconductor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

