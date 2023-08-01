American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.37

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 47070752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

American Superconductor Trading Up 60.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $308,311.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $219,566.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $308,311.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Superconductor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 78,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Stories

