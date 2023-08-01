American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Down 6.5%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.29. 322,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,275,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

American Well Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $646.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 216.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

In other news, Director Peter L. Slavin sold 22,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $56,901.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,344.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Peter L. Slavin sold 22,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $56,901.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,344.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 104,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $226,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 664,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,883.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,336 shares of company stock worth $1,290,113. Corporate insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well

(Get Free Report)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.