AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.18-6.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.11. The company issued revenue guidance of up mid-to-high single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.63 billion. AMETEK also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.18-$6.26 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.86.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $159.45. 1,509,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,591. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,541,000 after purchasing an additional 658,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,321,000 after purchasing an additional 105,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.