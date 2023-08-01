AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.18-$6.26 EPS.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,339. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $164.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,541,000 after purchasing an additional 658,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,321,000 after purchasing an additional 105,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

