Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.53 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.53 EPS.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $29.15. 560,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 11.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $405,450. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,307,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,271,000 after purchasing an additional 84,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 95,883 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.