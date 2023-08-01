Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725-1.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.53 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,165. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $76,707.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,543.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $76,707.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,543.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $405,450. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.