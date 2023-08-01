Analysts’ Downgrades for August 1st (APOG, CAT, COTY, EURN, HTLD, IPGP, JOUT, NGD, NXRT, OXM)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 1st:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Coty (NYSE:COTY)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

