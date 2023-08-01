Analysts’ Downgrades for August 1st (APOG, CAT, COTY, EURN, HTLD, IPGP, JOUT, NGD, NXRT, OXM)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 1st:
Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
