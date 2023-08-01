Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 1st (AAPL, ATDRY, GSK, HSBC, IMGN, LGGNY, MAKSY, NWG, PSO, SHNWF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 1st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $235.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 700 ($8.99) to GBX 720 ($9.24).

GSK (LON:GSK)

had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($17.97) to GBX 1,300 ($16.69).

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 675 ($8.67) to GBX 722 ($9.27).

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 355 ($4.56) to GBX 315 ($4.04).

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 260 ($3.34).

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 360 ($4.62) to GBX 340 ($4.37).

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 880 ($11.30) to GBX 900 ($11.55).

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,000 ($12.84) to GBX 1,030 ($13.22).

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 420 ($5.39) to GBX 430 ($5.52).

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.75 to $5.50.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,148 ($14.74) to GBX 1,063 ($13.65).

Titanium Transportation Group (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$7.25.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $125.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

