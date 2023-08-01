Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MarineMax (HZO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) recently:

7/28/2023 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

7/28/2023 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/14/2023 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MarineMax Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 73,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $44.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $857.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Get MarineMax Inc alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. MarineMax had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.62 million. Equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 90,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after buying an additional 129,139 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.