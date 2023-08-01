Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MarineMax (HZO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) recently:
- 7/28/2023 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.
- 7/28/2023 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2023 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 7/14/2023 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
MarineMax Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 73,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $44.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $857.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.47.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. MarineMax had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.62 million. Equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
