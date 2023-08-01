Analyzing CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) & Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

CompuMed has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CompuMed and Stronghold Digital Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.36 million 0.42 $500,000.00 N/A N/A Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.53 -$89.26 million ($34.80) -0.24

Profitability

CompuMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stronghold Digital Mining.

This table compares CompuMed and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 5.30% 8.64% 6.33% Stronghold Digital Mining -110.35% -12.39% -3.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CompuMed and Stronghold Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40

Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus price target of $19.42, suggesting a potential upside of 130.33%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than CompuMed.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats CompuMed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

