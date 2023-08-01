Andesa Financial Management Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,665 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned 0.54% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUS. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

QUS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,084. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.25. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

