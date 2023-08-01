Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys 10,730 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 2.1 %

AJG traded up $4.44 on Tuesday, hitting $219.24. 876,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,593. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.96. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $221.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

