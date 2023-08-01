Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys 318,469 Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Free Report) by 217.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,469 shares during the period. Global X Alternative Income ETF comprises about 1.9% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 13.63% of Global X Alternative Income ETF worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 29,587 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ALTY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,083. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

