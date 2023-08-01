Andesa Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.96. 1,913,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,076. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.27. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The firm has a market cap of $213.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

