Andesa Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.72. 1,102,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,880. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

