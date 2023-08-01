Andesa Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 140.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,566,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,710. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

